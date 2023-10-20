How to Watch Illinois vs. Ottawa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Ottawa (Exhibition)

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: N/A

Online Streaming: BTN+ (TCR’s very own Will Charlton will be on the call!)

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: This is an exhibition game vs. an NAIA school. Stop it.

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th season already!)

Last Game: 73-63 loss to Arkansas in Round of 64

Ottawa Braves (0-0)

Head Coach: Aaron Siebenthall

Last Game: Does it matter?

What Happened The Last Time Illinois Played?

DES MOINES, Iowa — They almost did it again.

Thirty minutes into Thursday’s game, the Illini found themselves in familiar territory. Turnovers aplenty and horrid shooting put Illinois in a 17-point hole midway through the second half.

However, when facing a seemingly insurmountable lead, the Illini did what they’ve done countless times this season: fight back. Led by RJ Melendez’s 10-point burst, they cut the lead down to five with just over two minutes left.

Coleman Hawkins led the fast break looking to cut it down even further, but a chase-down steal by Davonte Davis resulted in Ricky Council IV flying to the rim and extending the lead.

The play perfectly summarized the First Round matchup, as Illinois’ ferocious comeback bid was ultimately overpowered by the athletic play of Arkansas in a 73-63 loss.