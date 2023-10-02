Devon Witherspoon is lighting up the NFL

Never a doubt.

Devon Witherspoon is winning over plenty of NFL fans early in the Seahawks’ season, especially on Monday night.

In the first half Spoon lit up Daniel Jones for a huge sack, the first one of his career.

In the second half, Spoon had an electric 97-yard pick-six, scoring his first NFL touchdown. He never had a defensive TD at Illinois, so finding the endzone in the third game of his professional career is pretty incredible. (He missed Week 1 with injury.)

When the NFL X page is tweeting about you instead of Taylor Swift, you’re doing something right.

Go get ‘em, Spoon.

Reaction is also pouring in on X on Monday night to Spoon’s big game.

Spoooonnnnnnn — Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) October 3, 2023

Witherspoon is a MONSTER — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 3, 2023

Yeahhhh @DevonWitherspo1 way to show the world! Keep putting on for Illinois ✊ — Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) October 3, 2023

Legion of spoon — PFT Commenter (JMU 5-0) (@PFTCommenter) October 3, 2023