Devon Witherspoon is lighting up the NFL

Never a doubt.
Devon Witherspoon is winning over plenty of NFL fans early in the Seahawks’ season, especially on Monday night.
In the first half Spoon lit up Daniel Jones for a huge sack, the first one of his career.
Devon Witherspoon blitzes for his first career sack!— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023
: #SEAvsNYG on ESPN/ABC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/3ctCY8GbRh pic.twitter.com/6gyIyXRDYR
In the second half, Spoon had an electric 97-yard pick-six, scoring his first NFL touchdown. He never had a defensive TD at Illinois, so finding the endzone in the third game of his professional career is pretty incredible. (He missed Week 1 with injury.)
DEVON WITHERSPOON 97-YARD PICK-6!— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023
: #SEAvsNYG on ESPN/ABC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/3ctCY8GbRh pic.twitter.com/UYoERSHHDq
When the NFL X page is tweeting about you instead of Taylor Swift, you’re doing something right.
Go get ‘em, Spoon.
Reaction is also pouring in on X on Monday night to Spoon’s big game.
Spoooonnnnnnn— Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) October 3, 2023
Witherspoon is a MONSTER— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 3, 2023
Yeahhhh @DevonWitherspo1 way to show the world! Keep putting on for Illinois ✊— Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) October 3, 2023
Legion of spoon— PFT Commenter (JMU 5-0) (@PFTCommenter) October 3, 2023
Everyone's reaction to that Daniel Jones pick 6 pic.twitter.com/R5dWBBahqv— SB Nation (@SBNation) October 3, 2023
Loading comments...