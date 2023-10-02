Illinois opens as early favorite vs. Nebraska

Illinois returns home this Friday for a showdown under the lights with Nebraska.

Both teams are still in search of their first Big Ten win, and the oddsmakers have the Illini as the early favorite to come out victorious.

According to The Action Network, Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite over Nebraska. The O/U for Friday night’s game is 44.5 points.

The Illini are coming off a disappointing effort Saturday in West Lafayette, a 44-19 loss to Ryan Walters and Purdue. Nebraska, in its first year under Matt Rhule, was demolished on Saturday in Lincoln by No. 2 Michigan, 45-7.