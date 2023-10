On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast I review a productive week in Illini athletics (3:00), women’s basketball streaming (9:52), and Brad Underwood’s thoughts from Big Ten basketball media day (15:13). Plus, I’m rejoined by TCR’s Pleas Honeywood to revisit Illinois’ upset win over Maryland (24:44) and look ahead to homecoming versus Wisconsin (72:21).

Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Listen to this week’s episode HERE.