Illinois slight underdog for Homecoming showdown with Wisconsin

Bret Bielema will go for his second win against his former team this Saturday when the Badgers coming to Champaign for Illinois’ Homecoming.
And Vegas thinks the Illini have a chance.
According to the early line released on Sunday, Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite over Illinois.
Week 8— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 15, 2023
Ohio St -5 Penn St
OU -17 UCF
Iowa -5½ Minn
Bama -8 Tennessee
Mizzou -7 S Car
Oregon -20 Wazzu
Texas -23 at UH
UNC -23½ Virginia
Ole Miss -6½ at Auburn
Michigan -24 at MSU
LSU -25 Army
FSU -14½ Duke
USC -6 Utah
UCLA -16 at Stan
Wash -27½ ASU
Tulane -20 UNT
Liberty -13½…
The Illini are coming off their first Big Ten win of the season in walk-off fashion at Maryland. Meanwhile, the Badgers laid an egg in a home loss to Iowa, giving the Hawkeyes first place in the Big Ten West.
A win on Saturday and the Illini are somehow back in the swing of things in a terrible division. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.
Let’s see what happens!
