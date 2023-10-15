 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois slight underdog for Homecoming showdown with Wisconsin

Can the Illini make it two in a row?

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Football: Illinois at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bret Bielema will go for his second win against his former team this Saturday when the Badgers coming to Champaign for Illinois’ Homecoming.

And Vegas thinks the Illini have a chance.

According to the early line released on Sunday, Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite over Illinois.

The Illini are coming off their first Big Ten win of the season in walk-off fashion at Maryland. Meanwhile, the Badgers laid an egg in a home loss to Iowa, giving the Hawkeyes first place in the Big Ten West.

A win on Saturday and the Illini are somehow back in the swing of things in a terrible division. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

Let’s see what happens!

