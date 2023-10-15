Illinois slight underdog for Homecoming showdown with Wisconsin

Bret Bielema will go for his second win against his former team this Saturday when the Badgers coming to Champaign for Illinois’ Homecoming.

And Vegas thinks the Illini have a chance.

According to the early line released on Sunday, Wisconsin is a 3.5-point favorite over Illinois.

Week 8



Ohio St -5 Penn St

OU -17 UCF

Iowa -5½ Minn

Bama -8 Tennessee

Mizzou -7 S Car

Oregon -20 Wazzu

Texas -23 at UH

UNC -23½ Virginia

Ole Miss -6½ at Auburn

Michigan -24 at MSU

LSU -25 Army

FSU -14½ Duke

USC -6 Utah

UCLA -16 at Stan

Wash -27½ ASU

Tulane -20 UNT

Liberty -13½… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 15, 2023

The Illini are coming off their first Big Ten win of the season in walk-off fashion at Maryland. Meanwhile, the Badgers laid an egg in a home loss to Iowa, giving the Hawkeyes first place in the Big Ten West.

A win on Saturday and the Illini are somehow back in the swing of things in a terrible division. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

Let’s see what happens!