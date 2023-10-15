Tommy DeVito elevated to Giants’ active roster

Former Illinois QB Tommy DeVito may make his NFL debut on Sunday.

DeVito was elevated to the Giants’ active roster for their Sunday night showdown in Buffalo against the Bills.

The Giants are elevating OL Justin Pugh and QB Tommy DeVito from the practice squad.



OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) is going on IR.

He will be out 4 games at least.



OL Jalen Mayfield is being signed to active roster. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 14, 2023

He will serve as the backup for Tyrod Taylor, after Giants starter Daniel Jones went down with an injury. DeVito appeared in the preseason, but he’s spent the first month of the regular season on the Giants’ practice squad.

The Giants signed DeVito as an undrafted free agent after his solid season with the Illini, leading the orange and blue to an 8-4 season and the ReliaQuest Bowl.

According to Pro Football Reference, if DeVito plays, he will be the first former Illini QB to appear in a NFL game since Kurt Kittner in 2003.