Tommy DeVito elevated to Giants’ active roster

The former Illini may make his NFL debut on Sunday.

By Stephen Cohn
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Former Illinois QB Tommy DeVito may make his NFL debut on Sunday.

DeVito was elevated to the Giants’ active roster for their Sunday night showdown in Buffalo against the Bills.

He will serve as the backup for Tyrod Taylor, after Giants starter Daniel Jones went down with an injury. DeVito appeared in the preseason, but he’s spent the first month of the regular season on the Giants’ practice squad.

The Giants signed DeVito as an undrafted free agent after his solid season with the Illini, leading the orange and blue to an 8-4 season and the ReliaQuest Bowl.

According to Pro Football Reference, if DeVito plays, he will be the first former Illini QB to appear in a NFL game since Kurt Kittner in 2003.

