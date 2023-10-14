Illinois’ Isaiah Williams scores first TD of 2023

About time.

The Big Ten’s leading pass-catcher finally hauled in his first touchdown of 2023 on Saturday afternoon.

Illinois QB Luke Altmyer found Isaiah Williams for a score on the first possession of the third quarter, putting the Illini ahead of Maryland, 21-14.

According to the team, Williams now also has at least three catches in 21 consecutive games. He leads the conference in receptions and receiving yards this season, but had yet to score as part of the Illini’s anemic offense.

Seems like things are coming alive in College Park.