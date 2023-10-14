Altmyer connects with Bryant for opening-drive TD

College Park, Md. — We have a game upon us.

In his offense’s opening drive, Luke Altmyer fired downfield and completed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Pat Bryant.

Laughery was benched vs Purdue for his inability to pick up the blitz. He was able to block better vs Nebraska and here he picks it up so Altmyer has time to hit Pat Bryant for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/4I0YddXem7 — Illinois Football Focus (@IlliniFB) October 14, 2023

After forcing an opening Maryland punt, Illinois took its opening drive into opposing territory for the sixth time in seven games. It had only managed 10 total points in those previous five opportunities.

The Altmyer-Bryant duo has been one of the few bright spots in the last few games. The two have now connected for a touchdown in three straight games.

The big play gave the Illini their first lead in over six quarters, but after throwing an interception on their ensuing possession, the Terrapins tied it up at 7 going into the second quarter.