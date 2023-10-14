Several Illinois stars won’t play against Maryland

If Illinois pulls off the upset Saturday in College Park, the Illini will do it without several of their stars.

The team’s official injury report Saturday morning said defensive lineman Keith Randolph, running back Reggie Love, and wide receiver Malik Elzy all did not travel to Maryland.

While Love has battled some injuries this season, Randolph and Elzy not making the trip comes as a surprise, and only limits what the Illini can do on the defensive line (Randolph) and in the passing game (Elzy).

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.