How to Watch Illinois at Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Maryland
Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: NBC
Online Streaming: NBC Sports & Peacock
Odds: Maryland -13.5, O/U 51.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd season, 15-16)
Last Game: 20-7 Loss vs Nebraska
Gameday Reading:
Maryland Terrapins (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Michael Locksley (5th season, 25-24)
Last Game: 37-17 Loss at Ohio State
Gameday Reading:
What happened the last time these two played?
Maryland came into Champaign in 2021 on a September Friday night and came away with 20-17 win on a last-second field goal.
Fun fact: this is only the third-ever meeting between these two programs, but the not-so-fun part is that Maryland has won both prior contests.
Loading comments...