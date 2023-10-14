How to Watch Illinois at Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Maryland

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC

Online Streaming: NBC Sports & Peacock

Odds: Maryland -13.5, O/U 51.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd season, 15-16)

Last Game: 20-7 Loss vs Nebraska

Gameday Reading:

Maryland Terrapins (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Michael Locksley (5th season, 25-24)

Last Game: 37-17 Loss at Ohio State

Gameday Reading:

What happened the last time these two played?

Maryland came into Champaign in 2021 on a September Friday night and came away with 20-17 win on a last-second field goal.

Fun fact: this is only the third-ever meeting between these two programs, but the not-so-fun part is that Maryland has won both prior contests.