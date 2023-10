On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast, I pay respects to the late, great Dick Butkus (2:33) and review another frustrating performance by the Illini offense (13:39).

Plus, I break down Illinois’ future B1G football opponents (29:37), the men’s basketball TV schedule (35:05), and acknowledge a pair of hoops stars’ preseason honors (48:57).

Click HERE to listen to this week’s show.