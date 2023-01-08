 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kerby Joseph ended the Packers’ season

You made us proud.

By Stephen Cohn
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is going to have Kerby Joseph in his nightmares.

The Illinois great picked off Rodgers for the third time in his rookie season Sunday night — and it came on the game’s biggest play.

With the Packers down to what ended up being their last chance, Rodgers chucked the ball in the air, and Joseph came down with it. The Lions never gave the ball back, and the Packers now won't go to the playoffs as a result.

Joseph played a key role in Detroit’s secondary all season long — a magical one at that — and he has a bright future ahead of him.

But Sunday, it’s all about the Illini taking down the Bears’ arch nemesis, and possibly catching the final pass of Rodgers’ Packers career??? (A note: Joseph had another second half INT, but it was called back due to a penalty.)

In other news, did you see Lovie won his final game with the Texans, handing the Bears the No. 1 pick?

A good day for Illini in the NFL!

