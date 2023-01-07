4-star Simeon WR Malik Elzy commits to Illinois

Four-star Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy made his pledge to Illinois public on Saturday at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. He chose the Illini over Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

Elzy is ranked as the No. 305 prospect in 247Sports’ class of 2023 rankings. He immediately becomes the highest ranked player in Illinois’ class.

The Illinois class moves into 247Sports’ top 40, and now has three four-star players in Elzy, Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year Kaden Feagin, and Saboor Karriem.

Elzy is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver. Scouts love his ability to win jump balls and stretch the field vertically. While not a speed burner, he projects well as a big red zone target for Luke Altmyer and the Illinois offense. George McDonald has done a thorough job rebuilding this room with long-term impact pieces.

Among members of the 2023 class, Elzy may have the best chance to contribute as a true freshman. The departure of Brian Hightower opens the door for Elzy and redshirt freshman Shawn Miller to log key reps.

Malik Elzy signed with Illinois on National Signing Day, but saved his announcement for the All-American Bowl. It is unknown whether or not Elzy will be an early enrollee in Champaign.

This signing not only helps the Illini in the short-term, but it does reopen avenues to the Chicago Public League. Though not known as a powerhouse football conference, it does produce power five talent on a regular basis. Two of the top Illini targets on the 2024 board include Public League standouts Morgan Park athlete Tysean Griffin and Kenwood edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot.