How to Watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. No. 14 Wisconsin

Game time: 12:30 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-5)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: Loss at Northwestern

No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers (11-2)

Head Coach: Greg Gard

Last Game: Win vs. Minnesota

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Brad Underwood had one message for the Illini faithful prior to Wednesday’s matchup between the Big Ten’s best — show up, weather be damned.

Imploring Illinois fans to mimic his trademark #EveryDayGuys, Underwood campaigned for a sold-out State Farm Center despite a less-than-cooperative Mother Nature. The No. 18 Illini needed every cheer, chant and chatter in a close battle with No. 11 Wisconsin, but Illinois came out on top 80-67. With the win, the Illini move back ahead of Michigan State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings with nine games to play.