How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: 61-51 win at Wisconsin

Gameday Reading:

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Last Game: 82-63 loss at Maryland

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

Illinois picked up the win in Lincoln just a few weeks ago.

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Illini’s season has been riddled with inconsistencies and effort problems, but after the big win against Wisconsin featured a rejuvenated Illinois squad, Tuesday night was more of the same.

Highlighted by Terrence Shannon Jr.’s 25 points and 11 rebounds, excellent ball movement and stout defense led Illinois to a 76-50 win over Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.