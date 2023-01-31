How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska
Game Time: 6 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: FOX Sports
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Last Game: 61-51 win at Wisconsin
Gameday Reading:
Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Last Game: 82-63 loss at Maryland
What Happened The Last Time They Played?
Illinois picked up the win in Lincoln just a few weeks ago.
Jan. 10, 2023: Illinois 76, Nebraska 50
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Illini’s season has been riddled with inconsistencies and effort problems, but after the big win against Wisconsin featured a rejuvenated Illinois squad, Tuesday night was more of the same.
Highlighted by Terrence Shannon Jr.’s 25 points and 11 rebounds, excellent ball movement and stout defense led Illinois to a 76-50 win over Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
