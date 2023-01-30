PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 241 - WWWWWWisconsin

On this edition of Oskee Talk, we discuss Illinois’ newest QB and assistant coach joining the program (1:40). Plus, TCR’s Quentin Wetzel joins to show to give his men’s basketball season outlook (10:20) and where he sees them stacking up in the B1G (28:50). We also recap the Illini’s latest win over Wisconsin (38:45) and review the week in women’s hoops (57:00). We end the episode with our Illini of the Week (63:35).

