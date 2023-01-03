How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: fuboTV

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois -2.5, O/U 131.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-4)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: Win over Bethune-Cookman

Northwestern Wildcats (10-3)

Head Coach: Chris Collins

Last Game: Loss to Ohio State

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

After missing the last two games with a concussion, Kofi Cockburn made his return to the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, and Illinois desperately needed him. His 22 points spearheaded the Illini to a 59-56 victory, and marked Illinois’ seventh straight win over the Wildcats.

Both defenses were locked in early. The Illini forced Northwestern into contested looks and two points through the game’s first 6+ minutes. They held the Wildcats to just 23% shooting from the field and 22% from deep through the first 20 minutes.