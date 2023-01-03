How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern
Game time: 8 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: fuboTV
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: Illinois -2.5, O/U 131.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (9-4)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Last Game: Win over Bethune-Cookman
Northwestern Wildcats (10-3)
Head Coach: Chris Collins
Last Game: Loss to Ohio State
What Happened The Last Time They Played?
Jan. 29, 2022: Illinois 59, Northwestern 56
After missing the last two games with a concussion, Kofi Cockburn made his return to the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, and Illinois desperately needed him. His 22 points spearheaded the Illini to a 59-56 victory, and marked Illinois’ seventh straight win over the Wildcats.
Both defenses were locked in early. The Illini forced Northwestern into contested looks and two points through the game’s first 6+ minutes. They held the Wildcats to just 23% shooting from the field and 22% from deep through the first 20 minutes.
