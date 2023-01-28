How to Watch Illinois at Wisconsin: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Wisconsin

Game Time: 2 p.m.

TV Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -1, O/U 131.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: 69-60 win over Ohio State

Gameday Reading:

Related Four Illini players have 2023 NBA Draft potential

Wisconsin Badgers (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Greg Gard

Last Game: 73-55 loss to Maryland

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

Illinois picked up its first conference win just a few weeks ago in Champaign...

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois is finally in the Big Ten win column.

One day following the announcement of Skyy Clark’s indefinite departure and coming off a rough 13-point loss to in-state rival Northwestern Wednesday night, the Illini were looking for some life to revive themselves. Safe to say they found just that on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center.

Welcoming in a ranked Wisconsin team missing its leading scorer and arguably best player (Tyler Wahl) was just what the doctor ordered to try and get this team their confidence back.