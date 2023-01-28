How to Watch Illinois at Wisconsin: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Wisconsin
Game Time: 2 p.m.
TV Channel: FOX
Online Streaming: FOX Sports
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -1, O/U 131.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Last Game: 69-60 win over Ohio State
Gameday Reading:
Wisconsin Badgers (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Greg Gard
Last Game: 73-55 loss to Maryland
What Happened The Last Time They Played?
Illinois picked up its first conference win just a few weeks ago in Champaign...
Jan. 7, 2023: Illinois 79, Wisconsin 69
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois is finally in the Big Ten win column.
One day following the announcement of Skyy Clark’s indefinite departure and coming off a rough 13-point loss to in-state rival Northwestern Wednesday night, the Illini were looking for some life to revive themselves. Safe to say they found just that on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center.
Welcoming in a ranked Wisconsin team missing its leading scorer and arguably best player (Tyler Wahl) was just what the doctor ordered to try and get this team their confidence back.
