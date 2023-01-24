No clue where this is going, but you clicked it, so you must be intrigued!
I think it’s time we bow down to our McDonald’s overlords, who bring us the magical nuggets.
In the middle of Tuesday night’s win over Ohio State, I asked the Illinois Stats department a very straightforward question.
hey @IlliniStats— The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 25, 2023
what's illinois +/- as a team after NUGGETS are secured
While I’m not feeling confident in getting an answer, it’s a valid question!
Let’s walk through the scenario, which seems to happen more often than not.
- Opposing team misses back-to-back free throws.
- Crowd and broadcasters goes WILD FOR NUGGETS.
- Team gets instant energy boost.
- Big run for Illinois.
I’m not sure who came up with the nuggets promotion, but as others wrote on Twitter, that person/group deserves a damn promotion.
It’s a game within a game. It makes the miserable losses a bit better, but, more importantly, it can provide that spark for the crowd. And there’s something about a great home court advantage, and it’s something Illinois is still working on.
Unfortunately, the season where Illinois claimed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, there were no fans all year. Last year, the Illini stumbled a bit, and this year, a lot of the same.
As Illinois rebuilds its home court advantage that we’ve seen in years past, there’s nothing better than a gimmick like that to add some juice to the orange and blue.
And if it involves free advertising for McDonald’s, so be it?
All hail the nuggets.
Loading comments...