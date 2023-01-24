How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -3.5, O/U 145.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th Season, 107-72)

Last Game: 80-65 loss to Indiana

Gameday Reading:

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Chris Holtmann (6th Season, 118-64)

Last Game: 93-77 win over Iowa

Gameday Reading:

What Happened the Last Time They Played?

Ohio State came into State Farm Center and beat Illinois 86-83 last February in the iconic Brad Underwood ejection game.