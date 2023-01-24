How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Ohio State
Game Time: 6 p.m.
TV Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WatchESPN
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -3.5, O/U 145.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th Season, 107-72)
Last Game: 80-65 loss to Indiana
Gameday Reading:
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Chris Holtmann (6th Season, 118-64)
Last Game: 93-77 win over Iowa
Gameday Reading:
What Happened the Last Time They Played?
Ohio State came into State Farm Center and beat Illinois 86-83 last February in the iconic Brad Underwood ejection game.
