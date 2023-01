On this edition of Oskee Talk, we discuss The Law Firm’s return to Champaign (2:05), review the Illini’s win over Minnesota (11:15), recap a rough loss against the Hoosiers (19:50), and ask which Big Ten foe is actually a rival (33:10). We end the episode by spotlighting the Illini of the Week (47:00)!

