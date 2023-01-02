 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch ReliaQuest Bowl: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

Illinois’ season is ending in January.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Football: Illinois at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl

Game Time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: ESPN2

Online streaming: ESPN+

Odds: ILL +1.5, O/U 46

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4)

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (13-11, 2nd season)

2021-22 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4)

Head Coach: Zach Arnett (0-0)

Gameday Reading:

What Happened Illinois Played In A Bowl?

2019 Redbox Bowl (Dec. 30, 2019): Cal 35, Illinois 20

SANTA CLARA — Nobody will ever really know what Josh Whitman and Lovie Smith talked about when they first met back in 2016 to discuss the head coaching position at the University of Illinois. It was probably something about bringing the football program back to a state of relevancy, getting recruits that don’t belong in the MAC, and winning a bowl game.

Whatever the goals were, the Illini took a substantial step forward Monday afternoon despite coming up short.

In its first bowl game in five years and change, Illinois lost to Cal, 35-20, in the 2019 Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

