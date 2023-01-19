How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana
Game time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Channel: FS1
Online Streaming: Fox Sports
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: Illinois -5, O/U 136.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Last Game: Win over Minnesota
Indiana Hoosiers (11-6)
Head Coach: Mike Woodson
Last Game: Win over Wisconsin
What Happened The Last Time They Played?
Feb. 5, 2022: Illinois 74, Indiana 57
Bloomington, IND. — “Hell Yeah,” shouted Brad Underwood in the Illinois locker room after its 13-point win over No. 11 Wisconsin to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.
Next up: going to Assembly Hall to take on Indiana in one of the hardest places to play in the country.
There were plenty of fouls and the crowd was raucous, but Illinois rode a strong second half to its eighth conference road win in its last nine tries, beating Indiana 74-57 on Saturday. It’s the Illini’s largest margin of victory in Bloomington in nearly 60 years.
