How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State

Game Time: 5 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: Fox Sports

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: 75-66 win over Michigan State

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-8, 1-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Ben Johnson

Last Game: 70-67 win over Ohio State

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Illini were fresh off a COVID pause, but it didn’t seem to bother Brad Underwood’s team a bit.

After not playing for 13 days, Illinois turned it on from the opening tip in a 76-53 win over Minnesota at Williams Arena on Tuesday night.

The Illini last suited up against Missouri for the Braggin’ Rights game on Dec. 22, a game they won by 25. They were scheduled to host Florida A&M on Dec. 29, but that game was canceled because of Illinois’ COVID outbreak.