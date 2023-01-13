Watch out for scam tickets to Illinois women’s basketball games

For the first time in more than 22 years, the Illinois women’s basketball team is ranked, checking in this week at No. 24.

And with that, the athletic department announced Friday it is seeing an increase in scam tickets to upcoming games going for “exorbitant” prices.

According to a release, tickets should only cost $5, and they’re $3 for groups with at least 15 tickets purchased. Not sure how much people are spending...

Meanwhile, the Illini’s next home game is a big one: No. 6 Indiana is coming to town on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Illinois nearly upset the Hoosiers on the road last month in Bloomington.