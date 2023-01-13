How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State

Game Time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: Fox Sports

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois -5, O/U 136.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-5)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: 76-50 win over Nebraska

Michigan State Spartans (12-4)

Head Coach: Tom Izzo

Last Game: 69-65 win over Wisconsin

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

Illinois’ performance last time out against Rutgers had some fans calling for a shakeup to the lineup and even Head Coach Brad Underwood vehemently voicing his displeasure with his team’s effort and energy.

But the Illini got a major contribution Saturday from Jacob Grandison in the form of 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting from deep that helped lead them past No. 19 Michigan State, 79-74, in East Lansing.