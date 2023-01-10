Illinois’ ball movement highlights blowout win at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Illini’s season has been riddled with inconsistencies and effort problems, but after the big win against Wisconsin featured a rejuvenated Illinois squad, Tuesday night was more of the same.

Highlighted by Terrence Shannon Jr.’s 25 points and 11 rebounds, excellent ball movement and stout defense led Illinois to a 76-50 win over Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Despite a much improved offensive scheme and great looks, the Illini (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) had an ugly offensive first half. Although they shot 4-of-16 from beyond the arc in that first half, Shannon’s 17 points and a stout Illinois defense resulted in a 34-23 halftime lead.

Teams with great offensive movement eventually get rewarded with results, and after not seeing them in the first half, Illinois kept working. Continued aggressive and unselfish play was highlighted by an offensive rebounding barrage (13 total), and as a result, Illinois’ shooting percentage skyrocketed out of the locker room.

Nebraska (9-8, 1-4 Big Ten) made multiple runs in the second half to threaten the lead, but contributions from every Illini made each of them relatively short-lived.

Illinois’ offensive problems in the past few weeks were exhibited by selfish play, but that changed in a big way in Lincoln. The Illini had 14 assists on 28 made field goals in the game, and players like Shannon (4 assists) and Coleman Hawkins (5 assists) led the way.

Although it won’t show much in the stat sheet, many of the Illini gave it all they had. In only 16 minutes, Ty Rodgers was all over the place, crashing the boards (7 rebounds) and diving onto the court for loose balls. His effort showed in the team’s +16 point differential.

Other players made big impacts as well. RJ Melendez reached double digits for the first time since early December, and both Hawkins (12 points) and Jayden Epps (11 points) were other forces on the offensive end.

The Illini have incredibly skilled players, and when they play together as a team, they look unbeatable. Unfortunately for Nebraska, one of those instances was Tuesday.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

FOUL TROUBLE: Derrick Walker was Nebraska’s leading scorer coming into the game, but a second foul at the 11-minute mark caused Walker to be held out the rest of the half. Before leaving the court, Walker had no points and only attempted two shots. His absence allowed Illinois to build a double-digit lead by halftime.

GARY INJURY: Nebraska forward Juwan Gary had 3 points before being forced out of the game late in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury. An almost 10 points per game scorer, Gary did not return.

RUN STOPPERS: Nebraska went on a quick 6-0 run to start the second half to pull within 5, but a Coleman Hawkins three halted it in its tracks. The three was part of a 15-2 run that allowed Illinois to take complete control of the game.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Coleman Hawkins, HOW DO YOU DO???

Anotha one.

Imagine being the Nebraska defender on this 3-on-1 transition break. @colehawk23 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/Ad05PPsGzF — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) January 11, 2023

SOUND SMART

RJ is showing some signs of life at the right time.

#illini RJ Melendez's first double-digit scoring performance since Dec. 2 at Maryland.



Effort on the glass gets him. his last 2 to give Illinois a 61-49 lead with five minutes left. — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) January 11, 2023

TWEET OF THE GAME

Ain’t this the truth.

This. Play like THIS the rest of the season.



And EVERYTHING this team wants to achieve is still in front of them — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 11, 2023

UP NEXT

Illinois rides back-to-back wins back to Champaign against Michigan State on Friday.

Game is at 8 p.m. on FS1.