How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern
Game Time: 8 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: Fox Sports
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: Illinois -3, O/U 135.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (10-5)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Last Game: 79-69 win vs Wisconsin
Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-7)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Last Game: 81-79 win at Minnesota (OT)
What Happened The Last Time They Played?
The Huskers nearly pulled the upset in Lincoln last year...
Jan. 11, 2022: No. 25 Illinois 81, Nebraska 71
It took nearly two months for Illinois to get its names back in the AP poll — and it could have been on the verge of disappearing after 40 minutes in Lincoln, Nebraska.
After a six-week absence in the polls, No. 25 Illinois held off a pesky Nebraska (6-11, 0-6 BIG) team at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, as the Illini pulled away late to win 81-71.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood preached on Monday that winning on the road in the Big Ten is a challenge regardless of who you play. The Illini (12-3, 5-0 BIG) got all they could handle last season when they traveled to Nebraska, edging the Cornhuskers in overtime.
