On this episode of Oskee Talk, we celebrate the newest Fighting Illini in the NFL (5:45), discuss CFP expansion (9:55), and recap Illinois’ controversial loss to Indiana (17:15), including the worst call Drew has ever seen (25:25). We finish the episode by highlighting our Illini of the Week (40:30)!

Make sure to subscribe where you get your podcasts!

Check out this week’s episode HERE.