4-star PG Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn commits to Illinois

Brad Underwood and Co. keep on chugging.

Ahead of the biggest football game in years, Illinois Basketball is stealing some headlines with the commitment of 4-star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Gibbs-Lawhorn told On3 on Friday he was committing to Illinois over Memphis. A native of Lafayette, Indiana, he was previously committed to Purdue.

The 2023 prospect had a big summer on the EYBL Circuit, averaging 16.2 points and 3 assists per game. He also shot 38% from three.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is the No. 68 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to On3.

“I ultimately chose Illinois because they jumped into the opening of my recruitment early and hard, and prioritized me,” Lawhorn said to On3. “Coach Underwood is an intense coach, so I think he will bring the best out of me. They believe in me more than anyone else, and they showed that!”

Gibbs-Lawhorn joins Zacharie Perrin and Amani Hansberry in Illinois 2023 class.