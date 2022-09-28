8 out of 10 Illini fans think Illinois can beat Wisconsin

It’s that time of the week again — how do Illinois fans feel about the state of the program. Here are this week’s SB Nation Reacts results!
After the 31-0 shutout win over Chatt, most fans’ biggest takeaway is that Illinois beat an FCS team — even though the defense was pretty stout.
In the first third of the season, the biggest concern on the team may be the special teams. A majority of fans are concerned, but only slightly.
Meanwhile, the biggest strength for this team, according to fans, is the defense, which has slowed more than 6 points just once in four games.
So the big test is this Saturday... and 82% of fans say Illinois can beat Wisconsin at Camp Randall. Does it happen? We’ll have to wait and see!
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Loading comments...