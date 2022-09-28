8 out of 10 Illini fans think Illinois can beat Wisconsin

It’s that time of the week again — how do Illinois fans feel about the state of the program. Here are this week’s SB Nation Reacts results!

After the 31-0 shutout win over Chatt, most fans’ biggest takeaway is that Illinois beat an FCS team — even though the defense was pretty stout.

In the first third of the season, the biggest concern on the team may be the special teams. A majority of fans are concerned, but only slightly.

Meanwhile, the biggest strength for this team, according to fans, is the defense, which has slowed more than 6 points just once in four games.

So the big test is this Saturday... and 82% of fans say Illinois can beat Wisconsin at Camp Randall. Does it happen? We’ll have to wait and see!

