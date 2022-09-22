How to Watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (2-1) vs. Chattanooga (3-0)

Game Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: BTN+

Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (7-8, 2nd season)

2021 Record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Chattanooga Mocs

Head Coach: Rusty Wright (15-13, 3rd season)

2021 Record: 6-5 (5-3 SoCon)

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?

They have never played!

So what Happened The Last Time Illinois Played a FCS team?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — They weren’t pretty, but the Illini are 2-0 and seemed to have found some rhythm.

After scraping by Kent State in Week One, freshman quarterback M.J. Rivers was thrust into action and led the Illini to victory Saturday, taking down Western Illinois 34-14.