Illinois fans want to see fewer turnovers vs. Chattanooga

Entering the final non-conference game of the season, Illinois fans want to see fewer turnovers — after four against Virginia in Week 2.

Fans are also pretty confident in Illinois getting to six wins after a 2-1 start, including a heartbreaking loss to Indiana.

Chase Brown has had a huge start to the season, leading the nation in rushing. Fans expect at least 101 yards against for the fourth game in a row.

Was the Virginia win the most impressive one of the Bielema era so far? Most fans say no — it was 9 overtimes at Penn State.

