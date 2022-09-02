 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

INDINIA!

Good job, fans!

By Stephen Cohn
Well, Indiana’s season got off to quite the start on Friday night against the Illini.

The Hoosiers took an early 3-0 lead on a field goal.

And later in the first quarter, they did something even more impressive!

Spell Indiana wrong!

INDINIA!

Someone forgot their role here.

As someone said, this is the 2022 version of MIZNOZ!

Anywho, this is going to be a bad look if Illinois loses. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen!

