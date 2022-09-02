Well, Indiana’s season got off to quite the start on Friday night against the Illini.
The Hoosiers took an early 3-0 lead on a field goal.
And later in the first quarter, they did something even more impressive!
Spell Indiana wrong!
September 3, 2022
INDINIA!
Someone forgot their role here.
an IU education at work pic.twitter.com/alPResWL8w— The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) September 3, 2022
As someone said, this is the 2022 version of MIZNOZ!
Anywho, this is going to be a bad look if Illinois loses. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen!
