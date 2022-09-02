Well, Indiana’s season got off to quite the start on Friday night against the Illini.

The Hoosiers took an early 3-0 lead on a field goal.

And later in the first quarter, they did something even more impressive!

Spell Indiana wrong!

INDINIA!

Someone forgot their role here.

an IU education at work pic.twitter.com/alPResWL8w — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) September 3, 2022

As someone said, this is the 2022 version of MIZNOZ!

Anywho, this is going to be a bad look if Illinois loses. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen!