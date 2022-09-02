How to Watch Illinois at Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (1-0) vs. Indiana (0-0)

Game Time: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 2

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Online Streaming: FOXsports.com/live

Radio: All Illinois football games air live on the radio in Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Indiana (-1.5), O/U 45.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (6-7, 2nd season)

2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Head Coach: Tom Allen (26-32, 6th season)

2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)

Gameday Reading:

Matchup History

Illinois last played Indiana at the Hoosiers’ Memorial Stadium in 2017, losing that game 24-14.

Overall, the Illini have a 44-24-3 record against the Hoosiers, dating back to their first matchup in 1899.

They look to continue their overall success against Indiana on Friday night.