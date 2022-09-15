Fans are confident the Illini can get to 6 wins

Earlier this week, we polled you on how you felt after the Virginia win for the Illini.

Here are those results.

A lot of you were impressed by the defense in Illinois’ 24-3 thumping of the Cavs.

And the big win gave you big hopes for the rest of the season, with only 1% of voters feeling LESS confident entering the bye week.

Chase Brown didn’t top 150 yards again last weekend, but he had another big game. Y’all say he was the most impressive player on the Illini, followed by freshman Matthew Bailey, who had a big game on special teams and defense.

So will Illinois get to 6 wins? Most of you say YES.

