French big man likely won't join Illinois until 2023

French big man Zacharie Perrin likely won’t join the Illini for another year.

Perrin was set to be part of the 2022 class, but he announced Sunday that he has enrolled at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.

According to 247’s Derek Piper, the change is due to complications with the admissions process.

I am excited to be in the USA and start the next chapter of my basketball career here at Sunrise Christian Academy. I remain 100% committed to the Illinois program and look forward to joining the Fighting Illini after Sunrise. I-L-L… pic.twitter.com/dM4BdeS4ao — Zperr1 (@Perr1Zach) September 11, 2022

In his tweet, Perrin said he still is committed to Illinois.

Perrin would join 2023 commit Amani Hansberry as the Illini’s only two players so far in next year’s class.

Here’s a look at how that changes the scholarship chart.