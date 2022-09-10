How to Watch Illinois vs. Virginia: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to watch Illinois (1-1) vs Virginia (1-0)

Game Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPNU

Online Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN+

Radio: All Illinois football games air live on the radio in Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois (-4.0), O/U 57.5

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (6-8, 2nd season)

Last: 23-20 loss to Indiana

Head Coach: Tony Elliot (1-0, 1st season)

Last: 34-17 win over Richmond

Matchup History

These two teams met a season ago in Charlottesville. All we’re going to say is the Illini lost.

This will be the fourth time ever the two schools are playing each other, and the Illini have a 2-1 edge over the Cavaliers.

Let’s make it 3-1 on Saturday.