Illinois makes final five for 2023 big man

2023 four-star big man Amani Hansberry announced his final five schools on Wednesday, and it included Illinois.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound power forward plays his high school ball at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore.

2023 four-star big man Amani Hansberry is down to five schools, he tells @On3Recruits.



He breaks down each program: https://t.co/TC9wIgtMrB pic.twitter.com/jkTFBUPGw1 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 3, 2022

His other finalists included Penn State, Auburn, Miami and Virginia Tech.

Hansberry has already made an official visit to Champaign.

According to On3, Hansberry is the No. 133 overall prospect in the 2023 class, and the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland.

Brad Underwood has proven he’ll go all over the country (and around the world) for the best talent, but this would be a new spot for the Illini to nab a guy from.

Hansberry hasn’t put a timeline on when he plans to make a final decision.