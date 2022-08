On this edition of Oskee Talk, we have waaaaay too much fun laughing at Nebraska. We also discuss new details of the Big Ten’s record media deal, basketball’s first commitment for 2023, plus TCR’s Will Charlton joins the show to recap Wyoming/Illinois and preview this week’s game versus Indiana. We finish the episode with our Illini of the Week!

