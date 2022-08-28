Illinois Basketball picks up first 2023 commit

Illinois is on the board in 2023.

Four-star big man Amani Hansberry announced his commitment to Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this month Illinois was in his final five schools, which also featured the likes of Auburn and Miami.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound power forward plays his high school ball at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore.

Hansberry has already made an official visit to Champaign in June.

According to On3, Hansberry is the No. 133 overall prospect in the 2023 class, and the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland.

Brad Underwood has proven he’ll go all over the country (and around the world) for the best talent, but this is a new spot for the Illini to nab a guy from.

Here’s some of his highlights.

And here’s a look at how the scholarships currently break down.