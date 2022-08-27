 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois scores first touchdown of 2022 in 41 seconds

Well that escalated quickly.

By Noah-Cowell and Will.Charlton
Brad Repplinger // TCR

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini have started out this season in convincing fashion.

An explosive, 43-yard kick return set the Illini up at their own 48-yard line. Chase Brown then immediately started this season where he left off last year, running through an open hole on the right side en route to a 38-yard run, getting the Illini in the redzone early.

We then got a great first look at new quarterback Tommy DeVito’s arm in his first touchdown pass for Illinois (just his first throw of the day) in a 14-yard pass to Brown. The Illini are up 7-0 early after this 2-play drive.

The next drive for the Illini was a 3-and-out.

