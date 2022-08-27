How to Watch Illinois vs. Wyoming: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (0-0) vs. Wyoming (0-0)

Game Time: 3 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: BTN+

Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois (-14), O/U 43

Quick Hits:

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (5-7, 2nd season)

2021 Record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Craig Bohl (45-50, 8th season)

2021 Record: 7-6 (2-6 Mountain West)

What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?

They have never played!

So what Happened The Last Time Illinois Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Hat returns to Champaign after six years in Evanston.

The Illini got a historic win on Senior Day, dominating the Wildcats in all areas to secure a 47-14 win.