How to Watch Illinois vs. Wyoming: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois (0-0) vs. Wyoming (0-0)
Game Time: 3 p.m.
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Online Streaming: BTN+
Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: Illinois (-14), O/U 43
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (5-7, 2nd season)
2021 Record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
Gameday Reading:
Wyoming Cowboys
Head Coach: Craig Bohl (45-50, 8th season)
2021 Record: 7-6 (2-6 Mountain West)
Gameday Reading:
- Everything you need to know about (the state of) Wyoming
- Wyoming lost a lot of key pieces, but the Cowboys are still good
What Happened The Last Time These Teams Played?
They have never played!
So what Happened The Last Time Illinois Played?
Nov. 27, 2021: Illinois 47, Northwestern 14
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Hat returns to Champaign after six years in Evanston.
The Illini got a historic win on Senior Day, dominating the Wildcats in all areas to secure a 47-14 win.
Loading comments...