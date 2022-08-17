Illinois names 4 captains for 2022 season

Illinois has its four captains for the 2022 season.

In a release Wednesday night, the Illini announced Tarique Barnes, Sydney Brown, Alex Palczewski and Isaiah Williams will serve as captains for the upcoming campaign. The release said they were determined after a player vote.

Palczewski served as a team captain back in 2019. The other three players are in their first go-around in the role.

Barnes and Brown had breakout roles last year on the defensive side of the ball, while Williams made the switch to wide receiver from quarterback. All three players are upperclassmen this season.

Related Isaiah Williams is so easy to root for

Meanwhile, Palczewski is the elder statesman in the locker room — now in his sixth season with the Illini. He has 52 career starts, currently the most of any player in the country entering the 2022 season.

Illinois opens the season Aug. 27 vs. Wyoming.