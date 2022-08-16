Illinois Volleyball ranked No. 17 in preseason poll

Illinois Volleyball is entering the 2022 campaign with a number next to its name.

In head coach Chris Tamas’ fifth season, the Illini checked in at No. 17 in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll on Monday.

Illinois finished last season with a 22-12 record and advanced to the Sweet 16.

Six other Big Ten teams are joining the Illini in the preseason rankings, including Nebraska at No. 1 and defending national champion Wisconsin (No. 3).

Illinois opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 27 against No. 9 Georgia Tech.