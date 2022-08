On this edition of Oskee Talk, we cover TCR’s B1G Championship predictions (4:15), which Illini are most-NFL Draft-ready (4:44), ESPN’s decision to end Big Ten broadcasts (8:12), and mens’ basketball’s lack of in-state opponents (16:46). We finish the episode with our Illini of the Week!

Make sure to subscribe where you get your podcasts!

Check out this week’s episode HERE.