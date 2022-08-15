This Week in Illini Athletics: August 15-21, 2022

Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come.

Women’s Soccer (2-0 EXH.)

Last Week: Illinois traveled to Maple City Michigan for a team retreat and a exhibition matchup against the No. 4 ranked Virginia Cavaliers. On Wednesday, the two played in two segments of 45 minutes each with an additional 30-minute segment for a total of 120 minutes of soccer. The Illini were able to hold off the top-ranked team to a score of 2-1, finishing the pre-season undefeated (won against Eastern Illinois.)

This Week: They will begin their regular season against the Illinois State Redbirds on Thursday, and will finish up the week with a matchup against Toledo as they look to start off the season on the right note.

Baseball (Pro.)

Last Week: Former Illini closer Joey Gerber signs a minor league deal with the New York Yankees on Wednesday. This comes after Joey was released by the Mariners back in late June.

Related Former Illini Joey Gerber released by Mariners

One Illini making notable strides in the MLB is non-other then Michael Massey. Michael has been on a hot streak in Kansas City this past week. Since Aug. 7, he’s been on a hit streak of 6 games that included a game-tying single against the White Sox on Thursday.

Keep the showers comin’, Michael!!

MJ and Bobby are turning splashes into choreographed works of art. pic.twitter.com/Wix9mhxubm — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 11, 2022

Football

This Week: The football team finishes up camp, as they start game planning for Wyoming. 13 days and counting til kickoff.