Backup QB Samari Collier transferring from Illinois

Illinois Football training camp is finally here, and one of the team’s backup quarterbacks is leaving.

Samari Collier announced his decision in a tweet Saturday to enter the transfer portal.

“I would like to give a thanks to Coach Lovie Smith and Coach [Stoker] for giving me the opportunity to attend the University of Illinois as a student-athlete,” Collier tweeted. “I enjoyed my time at Illinois and I have formed great relationships with the coaches, teammates and the fans. Thank you Coach Bielema and Coach Lunney for allowing me to be part of the team. With careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility [remaining]. I wish nothing but the best for everyone in Champaign, IL.”

A three-star prospect in 2021, Collier was unlikely to see any time under center this season with Tommy DeVito and Art Sitkowski at the top of the depth chart.

Collier was one of the last players to commit to head coach Lovie Smith. He later signed after Bret Bielema was hired.

Here’s what former TCR writer Perry McCarty said about Collier in his depth chart preview in the spring.