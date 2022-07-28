Illinois releases 2022-23 non-conference schedule

Illinois announced its non-conference schedule on Thursday, which features a handful of challenges ahead of the New Year.

The Illini will host 18 games at State Farm Center this season, which includes seven in out-of-conference play.

The season will start with an exhibition on Friday, Oct. 28.

Illinois will then officially begin its season with three home games (Nov. 7 vs. EIU; Nov. 11 vs. Kansas City; and Nov. 14 vs. Monmouth).

The Illini will then head to Las Vegas to face UCLA on Nov. 18 and then Baylor or Virginia on Nov. 20.

After Thanksgiving, Illinois will host Lindenwood on Black Friday. The Illini will then face Syracuse in Champaign on Nov. 29 for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Illinois will then make its fourth appearance in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 6 to face Texas at Madison Square Garden.

Illinois finishes non-conference play against Alabama A&M (Dec. 17), Braggin’ Rights vs. Mizzou (Dec. 22) and a home game against Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29.