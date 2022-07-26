Illinois Football assistant Ben Miller remaining on leave for 2022 season

Illinois assistant coach Ben Miller’s health-related leave will extend through the 2022 season, the program announced Tuesday.

Miller was diagnosed with colon cancer in February, but the team says he will stay in communication with the staff and players when possible.

“The past few months away from football have been difficult, but it has given me time to be with my family and focus on my health,” said Miller in a statement. “Treatment is going as planned, and I’m fortunate to be receiving the very best treatment by world-class physicians.”

Miller said he has completed four months of chemotherapy and is planning to have liver surgery next month.

“Ben continues to impress me and all of our football famILLy in his approach, fight, and faith,” said head coach Bret Bielema in a statement. “He will be missed on the sideline but we are excited to have him with our student-athletes as much as his treatments and NCAA rules allow.”

To take Miller’s spot this season, Sean Snyder will join Illinois.

Snyder spent the past two seasons as USC’s special teams coordinator. He also spent more than two decades under his father, Bill Snyder, at Kansas State.

Also news on Tuesday, new numbers for some guys!

Defense & Special Teams:

Uniform numbers for the new guys on defense and special teams ↓ pic.twitter.com/hfz9tuk8fz — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) July 26, 2022

Offense: